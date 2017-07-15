|
Transformers The Last Knight Phone Dock Statues
Our sponsors Big Bad Toy Store have listed a pair of phone dock statues, based on Optimus Prime
and Megatron
from Transformers The Last Knight. Both statues can accommodate a smartphone on the plinth in front of them, charging it and looking cool at the same time. The Autobot and Decepticon logos on the bases of the statues also light up, which is a cool extra feature. They sport a steep price, though, and are due for release this month.
