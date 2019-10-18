Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2020


We continue bringing you news from the TFNation 2020 guest line-up, and we can announce that James Roberts will attend TFNation 2020. Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer James Roberts has been recognized as the fan-favorite – and award winning – writer from the previous incarnation of the IDW Transformers universe. Nowadays, he still working in IDW Publishing's comics mini-series based on the eponymous RPG, Starcadia Quest. James Robers joins Lee Sullivan (original artist from the days of Marvels Transformers run in the UK) Tania Gunadi (voice actor for Bulkheads best buddy Miko Nakadai) at Europes largest Transformers

The post James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



