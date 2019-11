James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2020

We continue bringing you news from the TFNation 2020 guest line-up, and we can announce that*James Roberts will attend TFNation 2020. Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye and Lost Light writer James Roberts *has been recognized as the fan-favorite – and award winning – writer from the previous incarnation of the IDW Transformers universe. Nowadays, he still working in IDW Publishing’s comics mini-series based on the eponymous RPG, Starcadia Quest. James Robers joins Lee Sullivan *(original artist from the days of Marvel’s Transformers run in the UK)* Tania Gunadi *(voice actor for Bulkhead’s best buddy Miko Nakadai) at Europe’s largest Transformers » Continue Reading. The post James Roberts To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM