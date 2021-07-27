Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Dr Wu DW-E11 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) Gray Prototype


Third party company*Dr Wu*have now shared images, via their Weibo account, of the gray prototype of their*DW-E11 Spray Drit (G1 Seaspray). This a new entry in Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line which offer us a very small scale, around the size of War For Cybertron Micromasters figures. DW-E11 Spray Drit is another impressive Seaspray representation with an nice level of poseability and a nice design in both modes. This figure should be out in the market by the end of the year. Dr Wu have also previously shared images of their*DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Blaster),*<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/07/30/dr-wu-dw-e11-sky-glider-g1-powerglide-gray-prototype-438347">DW-E11 Sky Glider &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr Wu DW-E11 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



