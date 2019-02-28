|
IDW Media Holdings: J.P. Morgan Retained to Manage Review Process
Updating a story that we first began covering in December, about the financial troubles
of IDW Publishing parent company IDW Media Holdings, word came yesterday that J.P. Morgan is aboard to assist with a strategic review. Whether this action results in a sale remains to be seen. The full press release is available for you to review after the read more jump. Stay tuned to this space for updates then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! J.P. Morgan Retained to Manage Process SAN DIEGO, CA (BUSINESS WIRE
) March 25, 2019 IDW Media Holdings, » Continue Reading.
