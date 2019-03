down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,079

Transformers Siege Deluxe Wave 2 Released at Retail Thanks to board member gundambobo for letting us know the latest wave of Transformers Siege Deluxe figures have been found at a EB Games in Ontario.



Wave 2 includes:



Ironhide

Prowl

Chromia

Sixgun



These will likely start showing up at other brick and mortar retail locations soon, but if you have an Edge Card you can save yourself a few bucks per figure.



Happy hunting! Attached Thumbnails