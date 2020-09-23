Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have announced via their*Twitter account
*images and infomration about their new*official G1 Transformers Merchandise. We had reported some of these items before
, and now we can share images of the full line up of official merchandise that is available at Prime 1 Studio gallery and store in Shinjuku, Japan: Revenge Of The Fallen Transformers Metal Medals Amazing and detailed medals featuring two models: Optimus Prime and Megatron. They come in special packaging and premium finishing for about $100.00. Transformers hair elastic bands They come with a Decepticon » Continue Reading.
