Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Transformers Merchandise in Japan
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,555
Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Transformers Merchandise in Japan


Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have announced via their*Twitter account*images and infomration about their new*official G1 Transformers Merchandise. We had reported some of these items before, and now we can share images of the full line up of official merchandise that is available at Prime 1 Studio gallery and store in Shinjuku, Japan: Revenge Of The Fallen Transformers Metal Medals  Amazing and detailed medals featuring two models: Optimus Prime and Megatron. They come in special packaging and premium finishing for about $100.00. Transformers hair elastic bands  They come with a Decepticon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio New Official G1 Transformers Merchandise in Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron WFC Siege IRONHIDE MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Voyager Class WFC-S25 Soundwave Siege War for Cybertron 2019
Transformers
1987 TRANSFORMERS G1 Decepticon Seacon SE5 action figure TENTAKIL Combiner
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - WINDBLADE - MOC
Transformers
VINTAGE 1992 TRANSFORMERS G2 LOT w/ DECEPTICON LEADER MEGATRON CYBERJETS GO-BOTS
Transformers
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Lot DMK 01 OPTIMUS PRIME DOTM DUAL MODEL KIT 1/35 Scale
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.