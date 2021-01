Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,994

Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Kingdom Leader Class Ultra Magnus. Ultra Magnus will be released as part of Kingdom Wave 2 Leader class. This figure is a retool of the Siege Ultra Magnus mold with extensive changes in the armor and inner robot to make him closer to his G1 design in robot and alt mode. Being a remold, it retains most of the things you like or not about the original Siege Ultra Magnus. We also have comparison shots next to Netflix Optimus Prime (Earthrise redeco) and Studio Series 86 Hot Rod and



