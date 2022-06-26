Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 4


June is about to end and we have a few new Transformers sightings in Australia and Asia. The new Authentics “Bravo” Arcee has been spotted in Australia and new Legacy toys finally arrive to stores in the Philippines. Authentics Wave 5 “Bravo” in Australia ?*Via Ozformers Facebook*we can confirm that Authentics “Bravo” Arcee was found at*Woolworths stores. Legacy Wave 1 Deluxe &#038; Beast Wars Redecos In Philippines ?*2005 Boards member*Veridioz*is giving us the heads up that the new Legacy Deluxe Skids, TFP Arcee, Kickback and Beast Wars Buzzsaw have been showing up at retail stores. Happy hunting, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



