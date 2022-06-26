June is about to end and we have a few new Transformers sightings in Australia and Asia. The new Authentics “Bravo” Arcee has been spotted in Australia and new Legacy toys finally arrive to stores in the Philippines. Authentics Wave 5 “Bravo” in Australia ?
Via Ozformers Facebook
we can confirm that Authentics "Bravo" Arcee was found at Woolworths stores. Legacy Wave 1 Deluxe & Beast Wars Redecos In Philippines
2005 Boards member Veridioz is giving us the heads up that the new Legacy Deluxe Skids, TFP Arcee, Kickback and Beast Wars Buzzsaw have been showing up at retail stores. Happy hunting,
