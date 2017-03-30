April is here and with it, comes the official Street Date for Transformers: The Last Knight toys and merchandise. But the highlight for today is a small coverage round-up of what happened during CinemaCon 2017. During this year’s event, the attendees were treated to a Sizzle Reel of content from the upcoming Michael Bay movie. The same footage was shown to Transformers Fansites and selected fans during a special tour by Paramount. You can read the description right here at TFW2005
(beware, heavy Spoilers!). During the press event, the director, cast and the crew spoke about their respective roles » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight CinemaCon 2017 Coverage Round-Up
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...