Prime 1 Studio Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers 2007 Megat


Via Hobby Dengeki web we have our first look at some colored samples of the upcoming Prime 1 Studio Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers 2007 Megatron, and DOTM Sideswipe & Dreads statues. First revealed via Prime 1 Studio Showcase 4 video, now colored samples of each statue have been shown in a private exhibit in Japan. We have a closer look with normal light at the following statues: Prime 1 Studio Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron – Confirmed to be in the Premium Masterline scale. Prime 1 Studio Museum Masterline Transformers 2007 Megatron Prime 1 Studio Museum DOTM Sideswipe Statue DOTM Dreads Busts.

The post Prime 1 Studio Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers 2007 Megatron, And DOTM Sideswipe & Dreads Statues On Exhibit In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



