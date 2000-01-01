Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:48 PM   #1
danatureboy
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Scarborough ON
Posts: 20
Looking for Iron fActory Annihilator and Burning Slug in Toronto
As the Subject says, am looking for these two in Toronto, would rather meet in person than have to pay to ship.

Thank you kindly,
Minh
