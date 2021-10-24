|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 3
Its time for a new international sightings round up, courtesy of TFW2005 member all over the world. This week the latest Studio Series Deluxes hit shelves in Malaysia and Germany, Beast Wars Optimus Primal reissue and new War For Cybertron Netflix toys have been spotted in Mexico and War For Cybertron Tricranius has been spotted at retail in Singapore. Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe In Germany
*2005 Boards member Nevermore*found SS-75 ROTF Jolt at*Smyths in Duisburg-Meiderich. In fact, there were about four more units, so it may be a solid case. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/malaysia-transformers-sightings.155100/page-27#post-19662163">Studio Series Wave 13 Deluxe In Malaysia » Continue Reading.
