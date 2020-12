Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,620

Re: Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Promotional Motion Poster So we've got a prominent depiction of a toy from two years ago, then a toy from a year ago, and one who never existed at all. The only one who's even close to current is Arcee, and even she isn't exactly a new release. This has been one of the most incompetent cross-promotion schemes I've ever seen.

