Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Pteraxadon Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #1
GotBot
Titanium
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,247
Pteraxadon Review
Might just be the BEST of the titan/prime/battle masters ever....you be the judge.
https://youtu.be/86ZriQMBdPk
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Headmaster Transformers Chromedome with all accessories
Transformers
transformers masterpiece hasbro acid storm brand new in sealed box
Transformers
Amazon Exclusive Transformers NEMESIS PRIME Power of the Primes - Sealed New
Transformers
Transformers Dinobot Grimlock G1
Transformers
transformers masterpiece hasbro sunstorm brand new in sealed box
Transformers
MRTM-13 Lightning/Thundercracker. Maketoys Transformers Sealed NEW
Transformers
Lot of 17 Vintage 1980's TRANSFORMERS Toys Dinosaurs, Bugs, Animals

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.