Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron Official Images

Takara Tomy have put up an article about Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, and included in the story are official pictures. These are what were seen in the magazine scans earlier in the month, but the original source shots. In them we get good looks from most angles and some highlights of the alternate faces and dino head gimmick. Read on to check them all out, and hit the link for the article (in Japanese).