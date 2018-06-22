Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron Official Images


Takara Tomy have put up an article about Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, and included in the story are official pictures.* These are what were seen in the magazine scans earlier in the month, but the original source shots.* In them we get good looks from most angles and some highlights of the alternate faces and dino head gimmick.* Read on to check them all out, and hit the link for the article (in Japanese).

The post Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
xueyue2
Re: Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron Official Images
no matter how official I don't think it worth 400 CAD.
With that price I can bug Soul of Chogokin, or 3rd party Omega Supreme.
