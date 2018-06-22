|
Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron Official Images
Takara Tomy have put up an article
about Masterpiece Beast Wars Megatron, and included in the story are official pictures.* These are what were seen in the magazine scans earlier in the month
, but the original source shots.* In them we get good looks from most angles and some highlights of the alternate faces and dino head gimmick.* Read on to check them all out, and hit the link for the article (in Japanese).
