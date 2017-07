San Diego Comic Con 2017 ? Additional Leader Dragonstorm Images

The majority of the fun for the Transformers brand at SDCC 2017 is over, but we still have a handful of images left to check out! Our news crew has gone back to snap some pics of the highly-anticipated Leader Dragonstorm from the Transformers The Last Knight movie line. Here you can see the two robots that form the three-headed dragon standing behind them, and get a bit of an idea of scale as movie masterpiece Bumblebee stands just a few inches away. Check out the images after the jump!