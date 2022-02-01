Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:38 PM
imfallenangel
Alternator
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 900
Going to Montreal for a couple of days...recommended stores to check out
Hi all Montreal folks...

As per the title, I'm going to be going to Montreal for a couple of days next week and hoping to hit the best stores out there for used (or new/old) Transformers or such that aren't Walmarts/TrUs.

Flea markets, etc. would also be interesting.

If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
