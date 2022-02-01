|
Going to Montreal for a couple of days...recommended stores to check out
Hi all Montreal folks...
As per the title, I'm going to be going to Montreal for a couple of days next week and hoping to hit the best stores out there for used (or new/old) Transformers or such that aren't Walmarts/TrUs.
Flea markets, etc. would also be interesting.
