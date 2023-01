Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,514

Legacy Evolution Wave 1 Core Figures at US Retail



More Legacy Evolution news this morning as another sighting of new toys at US retail has been reported on the 2005 Boards. Board member ApocalypseThruster shared with us his pickup of Core Class Slug from his local Target store. Also in this wave is Sludge and Soundblaster. Share your sightings on the 2005 Boards!



