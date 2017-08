Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2 Found In Russia

Thanks to 2005 Boards member Sovietbot, we have a report of*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxes Wave 2 Spotted In Russia. Autobot Drift, Autobot Sqweeks, Steelbane and Dinobot Slug were found in Moscow at the*store: Detskiy Mir ("Children's World") in the shopping and entertainment*center "Aventura". They are 1900 RUR which 31.66 Dollars aproximately.* Happy hunting for all Russian fans. You can check the pictures after the jump and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.