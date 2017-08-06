|
New Jersey Collectors Con Summer Show Update August 12th and 13th 2017
New Jersey Collectors Con Summer Show Update August 12th and 13th 2017 When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday August 12th 8-am – 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am – 6:00pm $10.00 2-Day Pass $20.00 – Extra Tickets for door prizes Sunday, August 13th General Admission 10am – 3:30pm $10.00 SONY DSC The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 5:00PM with our last door prize announcement for » Continue Reading.
