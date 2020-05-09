|
Hasbros Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Botbots Toilet Troop Crazy Colouring Work
As part of their Bring Home The Fun campaign, the*official Transformers Instagram
*have shared a nice*free printable Botbots Toilet Troop Crazy Colouring worksheet*for parents to print and share with their kids now that families have to stay at home during the Coronavirus alert. The file was announced via the*Transformers Instagram story*and here you have to color the crazy Botbots Toilet Troop members using a reference picture or with use your imagination and favorite colors. We know its hard for kids to stay at home, and we are sure this sheet will help parents to give their kids something to spend » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbros Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Botbots Toilet Troop Crazy Colouring Worksheet
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca