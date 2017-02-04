Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron Promotional Banner has been spotted at Toys”R”Us by our fellow staff member*fallen_revenge. So, what is this all about? Allow us to explain… The first news of*Mission To Cybertron came in the form of a Glyph Decoder discovered by this very site
. Secondly, toy images started to show up thanks to a Weibo user who posted new toys such as Voyager Class Nitro
, Bomber Megatron
*and*Combiner Infernocus with Quintessa
. It was largely speculated for quite a while now that this is a subline which will also be a » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron Promotional Banner Spotted At Toys”R”Us
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...