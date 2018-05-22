|
Imaginarium Art G1 Arcee Statue Full Color Image
Imaginarium Art shared a full color image of their upcoming*G1 Arcee Statue via their Facebook account.
Imaginarium Art take on the classic G1 fembot brings us a very stylized, close to human body proportions. She is displayed ready to shoot her laser gun and holding an energy sword. It is still unknown on which of the two Imaginarium Art scales this statue will be released. The bigger ones that cost around $1000 or the smaller line “Legacy Of Cybertron” which go for around*$350 or $400.* You can now check out the mirrored image after the jump and let us » Continue Reading.
