DNA Design DK-03 & DK-03G Rifle for Titans Return Fortress Maximus & LG EX Grand Maxi
, we can share for you images of their new upgrade kits:*DK-03 & DK-03G Rifle for Titans Return Fortress Maximus & LG EX Grand Maximus. This is a rifle to add more firepower to the Titans Return Fortress Maximus toys or his variants. Dk-03 is a blue rifle to go with the original TR Fortress Maximus and DK-03G is a red rifle for Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus. It’s good to notice that both rifles are straight redec of the one included with their DK-19 upgrade kit for Earthrise Scorponok.
