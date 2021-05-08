Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page DNA Design DK-03 & DK-03G Rifle for Titans Return Fortress Maximus & LG EX Grand Maxi
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,499
DNA Design DK-03 & DK-03G Rifle for Titans Return Fortress Maximus & LG EX Grand Maxi


Via DNA Design Facebook, we can share for you images of their new upgrade kits:*DK-03 &#38; DK-03G Rifle for Titans Return Fortress Maximus &#38; LG EX Grand Maximus. This is a rifle to add more firepower to the Titans Return Fortress Maximus toys or his variants. Dk-03 is a blue rifle to go with the original TR Fortress Maximus and DK-03G is a red rifle for Takara Tomy Legends LG-EX Grand Maximus. It’s good to notice that both rifles are straight redec of the one included with their DK-19 upgrade kit for Earthrise Scorponok. Click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design DK-03 & DK-03G Rifle for Titans Return Fortress Maximus & LG EX Grand Maximus appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Kre-O Create It Transformers Optimus Prime 2 In 1 Construction Set 31143
Transformers
Transformers Rescue Bots Chief Charlie Burns Rescue Cutter Playskool Heroes
Transformers
New Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Siege Soundwave Laserbeak Ravage
Transformers
Transformers MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron Destron Leader Action Figure Toys MISB ?
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure in stock !
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Lot - Parts, Pieces (Some perhaps complete?)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:03 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.