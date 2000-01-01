Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Question about shipping from China
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #1
tfcrafter
Generation 1
tfcrafter's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Ontario
Posts: 82
Question about shipping from China
Hey guys! This is my first time ordering from China - I ordered a package from TFSafari at the beginning of January, and through tracking I was able to see that the carrier is Yun Express. I was also given a second tracking number which belongs to Ant-Eparcel. Through Reddit, I also discovered that Ant-Eparcel also uses another company called UniExpress to ship locally. Since I haven't gotten an update in more than a week, I was wondering if any of you have any experience with Ant-Eparcel and UniExpress?


Thanks!
tfcrafter is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:27 PM   #2
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,069
Re: Question about shipping from China
I haven't ordered a lot from china but it's not uncommon to have no updates for 2-3 weeks sometimes.
Also with the pandemic expect longer delays.
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Thrust, Runabout, Amazon Coneheads
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2003 Transformers Energon Omnicon STRONGARM Action Figure Hasbro
Transformers
KRE-O Transformers Battle For Energon Kit (98812) Age 7-14 Hasbro
Transformers
WFC Kingdom Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Rampage *Missile Launcher* Weapon - No Missiles
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TM2 Cybershark *FOR PARTS ONLY* See Pictures
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.