*we can report that the new*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Rise Of The Beasts Energon Escape 2-pack has been released in Canada. While this is technically our first sighting of the new Rise Of The Beast toys, we had learned while back in April
that these toys are*repacks of the Energon Igniters Power Series figures from 2018?s Bumblebee toyline. This 2-pack was found at a Toys”R”Us in Ontario by Cybetron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!
