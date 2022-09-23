Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series N.E.S.T Bonecrusher And Ratchet Turnaround Videos


Hasbro?s designer*Sam Smith, via*his Instagram account, has shared new turnaround videos of the recently revealed Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series N.E.S.T Bonecrusher And Ratchet. We have not only 360-view videos of the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee SS-95 BB N.E.S.T Bonecrusher*and SS-96 N.E.S.T Ratchet**in robot and alt mode but Sam?s comments about the development and hidden details of the aforementioned figures and several CAD images. Both toys have been confirmed as Target exclusives in the US. See all the images as well as a YouTube mirror of each new video after the jump together with Sam?s comments about these &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series N.E.S.T Bonecrusher And Ratchet Turnaround Videos & Comments By Hasbro Designer Sam Smith appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



