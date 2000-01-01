Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:53 PM
evenstaves
Toyhax/Reprolabels new discount policy?
Has anyone else received an email from Toyhax regarding their new discount policy?
Looks like they are doing away with Black Friday sales

The new Robopoints system gets you rewards points @ (so far) 10% of your purchase price

--------------------------------------------

Announcement:

As of 2020, we no longer offer random reduced pricing or Black Friday sales. We still want to make sure our customers can get some good deals, though, so we've added two new ways to save on your toyhax purchases!

ROBOVOUCHERS:

When you purchase from qualifying categories, you will earn Robopoints! At any later date, you can convert your Robopoints into a redeemable Robovoucher to apply to your next order.

NEWEST PRODUCT IS ALWAYS ON SALE:


From this point on, as we release new product, we will make sure we're well stocked, and we'll list it at a high discount. With each subsequent release, the discount will be slightly reduced. This will help keep our most current product in the affordable range.
