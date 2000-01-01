Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:46 PM
dingd0ng
Animated
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,657
Titan Returns Clean up Sale
Hi Everyone,
Decide to get out of all Titan Return line, so selling everything I have. Some are open, and some are not. Everything is reasonably priced to sell, pickup in Markham or Downtown by St. Andrew Station. I also will ship at buyer's expense.
Discount for multiple items.
PM me if you have questions.
Legend Class $10 each MOSC
- Ravage
- Laserbeak
- Rewind
- Stripes
- Buzzsaw (Combiner Wars)
- Rumble
Deluxe Class $15 each opened unless indicated
- Hot Rod
- Blurr
- TriggerHappy
- Chromedome
- WeirdWolf
- MindWipe
- Scourge
- Inferno
- High Brow
- Walgreen Brainstorm - $25
- Takara LG21 Hardhead Complete with Box - $30
- Takara LG22 SkullCruncher Complete with Box - $30
- Kup MOSC - $20
- Quake MOSC - $20
Voyager Class - $25 each MISB unless indicated
- Alpha Trion - $15
- Astrotrain - $15
- Broadside
- Optimus Prime
- Megatron
Leader Class - $50 each MISB unless indicated
- Optimus Prime
- Blaster
- Soundwave w/Repro Label applied - $45
- Sky Shadow
- Six Shot
Thanks for looking.
__________________
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
dingd0ng
Today, 05:08 PM
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Obsessive Dinosaur
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ontario
Posts: 111
Re: Titan Returns Clean up Sale
What would be the discount be for buying Sixshot and Sky Shadow? Interested in both. PM me if you'd like.
There's also no Titans Return Inferno, is that someoene else?
__________________
Lucina is best waifu okay bye
Tyrannosaurus Rex
