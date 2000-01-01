Today, 04:46 PM #1 dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,657 Titan Returns Clean up Sale Hi Everyone,



Decide to get out of all Titan Return line, so selling everything I have. Some are open, and some are not. Everything is reasonably priced to sell, pickup in Markham or Downtown by St. Andrew Station. I also will ship at buyer's expense.



Discount for multiple items.



PM me if you have questions.



Legend Class $10 each MOSC



- Ravage

- Laserbeak

- Rewind

- Stripes

- Buzzsaw (Combiner Wars)

- Rumble



Deluxe Class $15 each opened unless indicated



- Hot Rod

- Blurr

- TriggerHappy

- Chromedome

- WeirdWolf

- MindWipe

- Scourge

- Inferno

- High Brow

- Walgreen Brainstorm - $25

- Takara LG21 Hardhead Complete with Box - $30

- Takara LG22 SkullCruncher Complete with Box - $30

- Kup MOSC - $20

- Quake MOSC - $20



Voyager Class - $25 each MISB unless indicated



- Alpha Trion - $15

- Astrotrain - $15

- Broadside

- Optimus Prime

- Megatron



Leader Class - $50 each MISB unless indicated



- Optimus Prime

- Blaster

- Soundwave w/Repro Label applied - $45

- Sky Shadow

- Six Shot



Thanks for looking.

Feedback Thread:

What would be the discount be for buying Sixshot and Sky Shadow? Interested in both. PM me if you'd like.

There's also no Titans Return Inferno, is that someoene else?



There's also no Titans Return Inferno, is that someoene else? __________________

Lucina is best waifu okay bye

