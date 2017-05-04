Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Prime 1 Studio Golden Megatron Statue


Sideshow Toy have added a new entry on their website for a new statue offering from Prime 1 Studio. Megatron Gold Edition is a golden version*of Prime 1’s Generation 1 inspired Megatron designed by Josh Nizzi, standing 23 inches tall, limited to 350 pieces and costing a hefty $999. It is not the first time that Megatron has sported a golden look – the original Masterpiece Megatron also got a golden release in 2012 in Asia, and the concept was inspired by the classic Generation 1 episode “The Golden Lagoon”. The rocking sculpt work by Prime 1 looks excellent &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Golden Megatron Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



