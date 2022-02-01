Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:07 AM   #1
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 253
!DOWNSIZING MY COLLECTION!
Hello everyone. I have some sales up on Facebook marketplace right now, but figured I'd give the forums a go as well. With money and space quickly running out for me, and with so many new Generations updated designs, I have decided to downsize and widdle down my extensive collection.

All of these are kept in very good condition, whether loose or in-box. All boxed figures have previously been opened and minimally displayed. They all are complete, unless otherwise noted. And they all come from a smoke free and Covid free home in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

I have no preference over local or country-wide sales. Shipping will be at buyer's expense, regardless of order size. All prices are in Canadian dollars. E-transfer or PayPal (goods and services) are accepted for all out-of-province orders. Cash is additionally allowed for local sales.

*NOTE: There are no pictures at the moment, but some will be added very soon, or upon request.*

Now, onto the downsizing!

-----------------------------------------------------------

LEGEND:
L = Loose
LWC = Loose With Cardback
LIB = Loose In Box
MOSC = Mint On Sealed Card

TOYLINES ARE LISTED IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

CLASSICS/UNIVERSE
Deluxe Cyclonus (+Nightstick) - L - $20
Deluxe Ironhide - L - $30
Deluxe Ratchet - L - $30
FULL SET - $70

MASTERPIECE
MPM07 TFBB Bumblebee - LIB - $80
MPM08 2007 Megatron - LIB - $120
MPM10 2007 Starscream - LIB - $160
FULL SET - $350

2007 MOVIE
Deluxe Arcee - L - $10
Deluxe Bumblebee (Concept Camaro) - LWC - $20
Deluxe Longarm - L - $20
Deluxe Wreckage - L - $10
Voyager Megatron (Best Buy Exclusive) - L - $30
Leader Megatron - L - $50
FULL SET - $120

ANIMATED
Deluxe Jazz - L - $10
Deluxe Lockdown - L - $15
Deluxe Soundwave (+Laserbeak) - L - $15
FULL SET - $35

REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
Deluxe Brawn - L - $20
Deluxe Rampage - L - $5
Deluxe Sideways - L - $10
FULL SET - $30

HUNT FOR THE DECEPTICONS
Deluxe Rescue Ratchet - LWC - $30

REVEAL THE SHIELD
Deluxe Bumblebee (Incomplete) - L - $10

GENERATIONS (2010-2014)
Legends Cliffjumper (+Suppressor) - LWC - $10
Deluxe Blurr - L - $25
Deluxe Bumblebee (IDW) - L - $10
Deluxe GDO Swerve - L - $20
Deluxe GDO Wheelie - L - S30
Deluxe Nightbeat - L - $10
Deluxe Rattrap - L - $25
Deluxe Red Alert (Classics Reissue) - L - $20
Deluxe Scoop (+Caliburst & Holepunch) - L - $15
Deluxe Skullgrin - LWC - $20
Deluxe Tankor (Beast Machines) - LWC - $15
FULL SET - $180

PLATINUM EDITION
"Armada Of Cyclonus" 3-Pack - LIB - $90

DARK OF THE MOON
Deluxe Roadbuster - L - $15
Deluxe Topspin - L - $15
Voyager Optimus Prime - L - $15
Voyager Sentinel Prime - L - $25
Leader Sentinel Prime - L - $80
FULL SET - $140

TAKARA: LOST AGE
AD11 Deluxe Dispensor - LWC - $30
AD14 Deluxe Jolt - L - $30
BOTH - $55

COMBINER WARS
Legends Huffer - LWC - $10
Legends Pipes - LWC - $10
Legends Warpath - LWC - $10
Deluxe Mirage (+IDW Comic Pack-In) - LWC - $20
Deluxe Sunstreaker (+IDW Comic Pack-In) - L - $15
FULL SET - $60

ROBOTS IN DISGUISE (2015)
Warrior Bisk - LWC - $20
Warrior Paralon (Clash Of The Transformers - TRU) - LWC - $20
Warrior Power Surge Optimus (Clash Of The Transformers - TRU) - LWC - $20
Warrior Skywarp - LWC - $20
Warrior Thermidor - LWC - $20
Warrior Twinferno - LWC - $20
Deployers Fracture (+Airazor & Divebomb) - LIB - $25
FULL SET - $130

TITANS RETURN
Legends Roadburn - LWC - $12
Deluxe Perceptor - LWC - $20
BOTH - $30

CYBER BATTALION
Autobot Prowl - LIB - $10

POWER OF THE PRIMES
Deluxe Dinobot Sludge - LWC - $20
Deluxe Wreck-Gar (Walgreens/EB Games Exclusive) - LWC - $25
Leader Rodimus Unicronus - LIB - $70
FULL SET - $110

WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE
Deluxe Crosshairs - LIB - $25

GENERATIONS SELECTS
GS04 Deluxe Powerdasher Cromar - LIB - $30
GS08 Deluxe Powerdasher Zetar - LIB - $30
GS12 Deluxe Greasepit - LIB - $35
GS15 Deluxe Hot House - LIB - $30
GS23 Deluxe Deep Cover - LIB - $25
FULL SET - $140

TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVER
Ultimate X-Spanse (X-Men) - LIB - $70

NETFLIX WAR FOR CYBERTRON - WALMART EXCLUSIVES
Deluxe Deeseus Army Drone - LIB - $40
Deluxe Scrapface - LIB - $30
Voyager Hotlink (+Heartburn & Heatroke) - LIB - $60
FULL SET - $120

WAR FOR CYBERTRON: EARTHRISE
Deluxe Airwave - LIB - $30
Deluxe Arcee - LIB - $25
Deluxe Fasttrack - LIB - $30
Deluxe Ironworks - LIB - $25
FULL SET - $100

R.E.D. SERIES
Arcee (TF:Prime) - LIB - $25
Cheetor (Beast Wars) - LIB - $25
BOTH - $45

WAR FOR CYBERTRON: KINGDOM
Deluxe Cheetor - LIB - $20
Deluxe Shadow Panther - LIB - $25
BOTH - $40

WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY EXCLUSIVES
Buzzworthy Legends Bumblebee (+Exosuit Spike - Target/TRU) - MOSC - $20



NO LOWBALL OFFERS. NONE WILL BE ENTERTAINED. HOWEVER, DEALS FOR MULTIPLES CAN BE NEGOTIATED.
