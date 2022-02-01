Today, 02:07 AM #1 TheSwipe95 TheSwipe95 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba Posts: 253 !DOWNSIZING MY COLLECTION!



All of these are kept in very good condition, whether loose or in-box. All boxed figures have previously been opened and minimally displayed. They all are complete, unless otherwise noted. And they all come from a smoke free and Covid free home in Winnipeg, Manitoba.



I have no preference over local or country-wide sales. Shipping will be at buyer's expense, regardless of order size. All prices are in Canadian dollars. E-transfer or PayPal (goods and services) are accepted for all out-of-province orders. Cash is additionally allowed for local sales.



*NOTE: There are no pictures at the moment, but some will be added very soon, or upon request.*



Now, onto the downsizing!



-----------------------------------------------------------



LEGEND:

L = Loose

LWC = Loose With Cardback

LIB = Loose In Box

MOSC = Mint On Sealed Card



TOYLINES ARE LISTED IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER



CLASSICS/UNIVERSE

Deluxe Cyclonus (+Nightstick) - L - $20

Deluxe Ironhide - L - $30

Deluxe Ratchet - L - $30

FULL SET - $70



MASTERPIECE

MPM07 TFBB Bumblebee - LIB - $80

MPM08 2007 Megatron - LIB - $120

MPM10 2007 Starscream - LIB - $160

FULL SET - $350



2007 MOVIE

Deluxe Arcee - L - $10

Deluxe Bumblebee (Concept Camaro) - LWC - $20

Deluxe Longarm - L - $20

Deluxe Wreckage - L - $10

Voyager Megatron (Best Buy Exclusive) - L - $30

Leader Megatron - L - $50

FULL SET - $120



ANIMATED

Deluxe Jazz - L - $10

Deluxe Lockdown - L - $15

Deluxe Soundwave (+Laserbeak) - L - $15

FULL SET - $35



REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Deluxe Brawn - L - $20

Deluxe Rampage - L - $5

Deluxe Sideways - L - $10

FULL SET - $30



HUNT FOR THE DECEPTICONS

Deluxe Rescue Ratchet - LWC - $30



REVEAL THE SHIELD

Deluxe Bumblebee (Incomplete) - L - $10



GENERATIONS (2010-2014)

Legends Cliffjumper (+Suppressor) - LWC - $10

Deluxe Blurr - L - $25

Deluxe Bumblebee (IDW) - L - $10

Deluxe GDO Swerve - L - $20

Deluxe GDO Wheelie - L - S30

Deluxe Nightbeat - L - $10

Deluxe Rattrap - L - $25

Deluxe Red Alert (Classics Reissue) - L - $20

Deluxe Scoop (+Caliburst & Holepunch) - L - $15

Deluxe Skullgrin - LWC - $20

Deluxe Tankor (Beast Machines) - LWC - $15

FULL SET - $180



PLATINUM EDITION

"Armada Of Cyclonus" 3-Pack - LIB - $90



DARK OF THE MOON

Deluxe Roadbuster - L - $15

Deluxe Topspin - L - $15

Voyager Optimus Prime - L - $15

Voyager Sentinel Prime - L - $25

Leader Sentinel Prime - L - $80

FULL SET - $140



TAKARA: LOST AGE

AD11 Deluxe Dispensor - LWC - $30

AD14 Deluxe Jolt - L - $30

BOTH - $55



COMBINER WARS

Legends Huffer - LWC - $10

Legends Pipes - LWC - $10

Legends Warpath - LWC - $10

Deluxe Mirage (+IDW Comic Pack-In) - LWC - $20

Deluxe Sunstreaker (+IDW Comic Pack-In) - L - $15

FULL SET - $60



ROBOTS IN DISGUISE (2015)

Warrior Bisk - LWC - $20

Warrior Paralon (Clash Of The Transformers - TRU) - LWC - $20

Warrior Power Surge Optimus (Clash Of The Transformers - TRU) - LWC - $20

Warrior Skywarp - LWC - $20

Warrior Thermidor - LWC - $20

Warrior Twinferno - LWC - $20

Deployers Fracture (+Airazor & Divebomb) - LIB - $25

FULL SET - $130



TITANS RETURN

Legends Roadburn - LWC - $12

Deluxe Perceptor - LWC - $20

BOTH - $30



CYBER BATTALION

Autobot Prowl - LIB - $10



POWER OF THE PRIMES

Deluxe Dinobot Sludge - LWC - $20

Deluxe Wreck-Gar (Walgreens/EB Games Exclusive) - LWC - $25

Leader Rodimus Unicronus - LIB - $70

FULL SET - $110



WAR FOR CYBERTRON: SIEGE

Deluxe Crosshairs - LIB - $25



GENERATIONS SELECTS

GS04 Deluxe Powerdasher Cromar - LIB - $30

GS08 Deluxe Powerdasher Zetar - LIB - $30

GS12 Deluxe Greasepit - LIB - $35

GS15 Deluxe Hot House - LIB - $30

GS23 Deluxe Deep Cover - LIB - $25

FULL SET - $140



TRANSFORMERS CROSSOVER

Ultimate X-Spanse (X-Men) - LIB - $70



NETFLIX WAR FOR CYBERTRON - WALMART EXCLUSIVES

Deluxe Deeseus Army Drone - LIB - $40

Deluxe Scrapface - LIB - $30

Voyager Hotlink (+Heartburn & Heatroke) - LIB - $60

FULL SET - $120



WAR FOR CYBERTRON: EARTHRISE

Deluxe Airwave - LIB - $30

Deluxe Arcee - LIB - $25

Deluxe Fasttrack - LIB - $30

Deluxe Ironworks - LIB - $25

FULL SET - $100



R.E.D. SERIES

Arcee (TF:Prime) - LIB - $25

Cheetor (Beast Wars) - LIB - $25

BOTH - $45



WAR FOR CYBERTRON: KINGDOM

Deluxe Cheetor - LIB - $20

Deluxe Shadow Panther - LIB - $25

BOTH - $40



WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY EXCLUSIVES

Buzzworthy Legends Bumblebee (+Exosuit Spike - Target/TRU) - MOSC - $20







