|
Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron (Galvatron) Prototype Images
Maketoys has posted a new reveal via their*official website
*and Facebook account
. We have images of the Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron (Galvatron) Prototype. Following the style of Maketoys Cross Dimension series, this is a completely stylized and modern take on*G1 Galvatron. The robot mode looks menacing and powerful, armed with an enormous cannon on hi right arm. The alr mode still resembles a big cannon, but in a completely different level of detail and design. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump, and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron (Galvatron) Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.