Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron (Galvatron) Prototype Images

Maketoys has posted a new reveal via their* official website *and Facebook account . We have images of the Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron (Galvatron) Prototype. Following the style of Maketoys Cross Dimension series, this is a completely stylized and modern take on*G1 Galvatron. The robot mode looks menacing and powerful, armed with an enormous cannon on hi right arm. The alr mode still resembles a big cannon, but in a completely different level of detail and design. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump, and then chime in your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Maketoys Cross Dimension MTCD-06 Rioter Galcatron (Galvatron) Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM