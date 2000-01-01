ON-Oric Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: York Region, ON Posts: 40

Do U Want to Be A Pepper 2 : Sale Thread (The Usual) Haven't tried doing this with any real effort before. So I am going to give it a shot.



All items will be accepted by papal and be provided tracking. I want to start off on the right foot. The one exception will be for Toronto and GTA pickups. Shipping will be charged at its regular rate



This sales thread will be growing as well and will focus primarily on 3rd party figures and older releases (CHUG.)



For now this is read more as a placeholder and not as a final copy of the sale thread.



First up;



MIB Warbotron Blastoff 80

MIB Warbotron Swindle 80

MIB Warbotron Brawl 80

MIB UT Albrecht 80

MIB UT Blot 80



GCreation set of 5 MIB (will not separate set) $850 Last edited by ON-Oric; Yesterday at 11:41 PM .