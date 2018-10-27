|
TFcon USA 2018 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides in Full
Thanks to our friends at TFCon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out all the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 180+ (!) slides worth. Company and project list below. Enjoy! Make sure to visit the 2005 Boards for threads related to all these individual projects!
Cold Constructs CC-01 Satchel CC-02 CC-03 CC-04 Fans Hobby MB-08 Double Evil Fext System Overview 1:60 Owl System Armor 3A Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee DLX Scale Series Giga Power Gigasaurs Gaudenter HQ-05 Magic Square () MS-B17 StereoMaster » Continue Reading.
The post TFcon USA 2018 – 3rd Party Panel Slides in Full
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.