|
Hasbro Transformers ?Pretend Engineering? Behind the Scenes Image
The official Transformers Instagram account
has updated with a look at the behind-the-scenes process of creating a Transformer. On show here is a look at a stage of the design process called “pretengineering” or “pretend engineering”, where the Transformers design team at Hasbro work out a design on paper before proceeding to make a prototype. To illustrate the process, Hasbro are using an upcoming iteration of Megatron, and you can see how some of the functionality is being worked out on paper. It’s a look at a stage of the process that showcases just how much work goes into » Continue Reading.
