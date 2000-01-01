Fear or Courage Beasty Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 307

Honestly, just looking for ER Prime (and Screamer). So, I'm living in Markham, Ontario, but drive to Pickering on weekends.







I've got a somewhat weakened immune system, so I'm not confident enough to venture to a Walmart or Toys R Us to toy hunt, and from what I can tell, there's no online Canadian venues that have either of these people in stock, save for Amazon and Walmart resellers that are price-gouging, and American venues that have exchange rates and shipping to deal with.







So, if anyone locally is selling them, or willing to do a pickup for me, I'll gladly meet up and grab it (it's easy to disinfect a box). I'd be willing to throw in a bit of extra cash to a real-life person, instead of a reseller.







I'm mostly looking for Optimus, Screamer's a secondary priority, but still of interest.







Note 1: I'm a bit compulsive about figures having good paint apps (i.e. not sloppy or chipped), so were I picking these up in-store, I'd be hunting for the best one on the shelf





Note 2: If anyone actually does have a link to a Canadian vendor selling either for a good price, hook me up!

Sales Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65217



Feedback Thread:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65018

__________________Sales Thread:Feedback Thread: