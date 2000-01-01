|
Honestly, just looking for ER Prime (and Screamer).
So, I'm living in Markham, Ontario, but drive to Pickering on weekends.
I've got a somewhat weakened immune system, so I'm not confident enough to venture to a Walmart or Toys R Us to toy hunt, and from what I can tell, there's no online Canadian venues that have either of these people in stock, save for Amazon and Walmart resellers that are price-gouging, and American venues that have exchange rates and shipping to deal with.
So, if anyone locally is selling them, or willing to do a pickup for me, I'll gladly meet up and grab it (it's easy to disinfect a box). I'd be willing to throw in a bit of extra cash to a real-life person, instead of a reseller.
I'm mostly looking for Optimus, Screamer's a secondary priority, but still of interest.
Note 1: I'm a bit compulsive about figures having good paint apps (i.e. not sloppy or chipped), so were I picking these up in-store, I'd be hunting for the best one on the shelf
Note 2: If anyone actually does have a link to a Canadian vendor selling either for a good price, hook me up!