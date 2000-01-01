Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:14 PM   #1
innermanchild
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 513
Till All Are Bun
So my wife got into baking sourdough bread during the pandemic and made us this
Old Today, 03:34 PM   #2
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,373
Re: Till All Are Bun
Awesome, I'll call it Loaf-tron.
