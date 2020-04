JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,889

Corona Trivia! During this Corona lockdown, let's have some Transformers trivia!



Whoever gets it right can ask the next question or simply pass, and I'll write a new 1.



Q - in Transformers the Movie, which of the following could be coffee achievers?

Answer may have multiples.



Rodimus Prime

Wheelie

Ironhide

Cyclonus

Scavenger

Blaster

Kup

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



