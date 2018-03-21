|
Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy To Premiere This Fall On Discovery Family
Arriving earlier than expected,*Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy is set to premiere this Fall on its old home Discovery Family. Cynopsis Media states
: “Season 8 of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic premieres Saturday, March 24 at 11:30a, with two back-to-back episodes. Were excited because this season picks up where the movie last year left off, and we have six new characters, Sondon says. Up next is the newest incarnation of Littlest Pet Shop, A World of Our Own, bows April 14 at noon. Transformers Rescue Bots Academy which Sondon describes as the same concept as Transformers Rescue Bots » Continue Reading.
