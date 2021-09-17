Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,154

IDWs Transformers 2021 Halloween Special, iTunes Preview



Whispers of a disembodied spark howling alone in the desert are floating around Cybertron. Whispers of Starscream’s loyalty to Megatron’s cause are also floating around. Frustrated and needing some space to clear his head, Starscream visits the desert and is surprised to actually hear the rumored screams. Focus your optics on the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of the 2021 Halloween Special, then sound off on the 2005 boards! He follows the sound and is met with a creature that makes him question what it means to be a cybernetic being. Starscream faces off with this grotesque experiment in “I



The post







More... Whispers of a disembodied spark howling alone in the desert are floating around Cybertron. Whispers of Starscream’s loyalty to Megatron’s cause are also floating around. Frustrated and needing some space to clear his head, Starscream visits the desert and is surprised to actually hear the rumored screams. Focus your optics on the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of the 2021 Halloween Special, then sound off on the 2005 boards! He follows the sound and is met with a creature that makes him question what it means to be a cybernetic being. Starscream faces off with this grotesque experiment in “I » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers 2021 Halloween Special, iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca