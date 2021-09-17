|
IDWs Transformers 2021 Halloween Special, iTunes Preview
Whispers of a disembodied spark howling alone in the desert are floating around Cybertron. Whispers of Starscream’s loyalty to Megatron’s cause are also floating around. Frustrated and needing some space to clear his head, Starscream visits the desert and is surprised to actually hear the rumored screams. Focus your optics on the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of the 2021 Halloween Special, then sound off on the 2005 boards! He follows the sound and is met with a creature that makes him question what it means to be a cybernetic being. Starscream faces off with this grotesque experiment in “I » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers 2021 Halloween Special, iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca