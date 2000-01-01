Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:53 AM   #1
vjcheng
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 133
[SELLING] TWO Target exclusive Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker
Hello everyone,

So in the midst of this pandemic I had a career change and moved to Los Angeles, finally found the Earthrise Skywarp/Thundercracker pair exclusive to Targets in the United States. As I still have a home in Toronto and have familiarity with shipping using both CanadaPost and USPS, I have two extra units MISB for sale to anyone in Canada. Three notes:

1) I have not one, not two, but three (and soon to be four) paid jobs sooooo going to a post office will be tricky but I will try to mail out both at the same time.

2) For my neighbors north of the border and may not know, the USPS system has been dramatically disrupted. For example, it took two weeks for a letter to reach Southern California from Kansas... this is NOT NORMAL because I've mailed stuff to and from Los Angeles to Toronto before and it took 10 days top so be aware that if you purchase, there will be considerable delays and this is out of my control.

3) I have a friend from Vancouver visiting me on Friday, he potentially COULD bring both with him back into Vancouver to mail out with CanadaPost or deliver to anyone local to Vancouver/Burnaby (you would meet up with him).

Basically we have some options to work with. But yeah, LMK if you're interested. I'm not really looking for anything right now except the Generation Selects Seacons. Thanks!

As always, please stay safe and wear a mask if you go out, this year has been a nightmare and we should all try and do our part to flatten the curve, lord knows I'm trying... :\
Old Today, 06:55 AM   #2
cr3d1t
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 235
Re: [SELLING] TWO Target exclusive Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker
How much are you selling them?
