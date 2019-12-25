Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Ages Three And Up Boxing Day Sale 2019 is Live!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,980
Ages Three And Up Boxing Day Sale 2019 is Live!
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Ages Three and Up sent through news of their 2019 Boxing Day Sale. Read up on the details below and then hit the link to get right into the action. Happy hunting! STARTS MIDNIGHT (Eastern Time) DEC. 26, 2019 ONLINE AND 9AM (Pacific Time) DEC. 26, 2019 AT OUR LOCAL BURNABY RETAIL STORE &#160; * Sale Ends Dec. 26, 2019 11:59pm PST Online &#38; 7PM PST at our Local Burnaby Retail Store * All Prices on AgesThreeandUp.com are in USD while supplies last. For CAD pricing, please visit AgesThreeandUp.ca * Boxing Day Discounts do &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Ages Three And Up Boxing Day Sale 2019 is Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime G1 Transformers Gray Bloated Metal Diaclone Variant Takara 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.