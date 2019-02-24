|
Transformers Botbots, Mega Mighties & Rescue Bots Academy Out At Peruvian Retail
Via*Transformers Peru
*we can report a very unexpected sighting of new toys at Peruvian retail. Following the reports
in Chile
now Peruvian supermarket Maxx (part of Ripley stores here) in Megaplaza Mall received the small and fun Botbots Series 1. Only 5-packs were available for 44.90 Soles or $13.60 approximately, which is a fair price. Rescue Bots Academy Whirl and Medix big and simple transforming figures were also available in the same store together with the Mega Mighties Rescue Bots Bumblebee and Hot Shot. It’s not usual to see new toys at stores during the » Continue Reading.
