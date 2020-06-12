Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,787

Transformers Earthrise Fasttrack Tyrant Spear Mode Revealed



Via the*Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday e-mail we have our first look a*Transformers Earthrise Fasttrack Tyrant Spear Mode*for your viewing pleasure. A very nice surprise for fans and collectors. Now you can add Fasttrack as a powerful weapon for Scorponok which is also homage to a Japanese G1 character. “You asked. We listened… Heres your first look at the tyrant spear mode of War for Cybertron WFC-E35 Decepticon Fasttrack! This special mode is meant to pay homage to the tyrant spear wielded by BlackZarak from the Super-God Masterforce anime!” Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then



The post







More... Via the*Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday e-mail we have our first look a*Transformers Earthrise Fasttrack Tyrant Spear Mode*for your viewing pleasure. A very nice surprise for fans and collectors. Now you can add Fasttrack as a powerful weapon for Scorponok which is also homage to a Japanese G1 character. “You asked. We listened… Heres your first look at the tyrant spear mode of War for Cybertron WFC-E35 Decepticon Fasttrack! This special mode is meant to pay homage to the tyrant spear wielded by BlackZarak from the Super-God Masterforce anime!” Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earthrise Fasttrack Tyrant Spear Mode Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca