TFA Wingblade OP & Megs $100 shipped As much as I love Animated, it's time to face the music: TFA Optimus Prime and Megatron must be purged. Only a handful of G1 and MPs remain in my collection and (sadly) these two beauties don't belong.



Hasbro Optimus is in excellent condition and comes with all the accessories from the Takara TA38 Wingblade set as well as a an excellent 3P axe from DX9. As you can see it comes apart so you can very its length and appearance. It even has a flame attachment for rocket-powered chopping action! Not pictured is the Optimus' original janky axe and squirt gun but they will be included too. A small faction sticker has been added to his left shoulder. He's a little loosey goosey but he was like that straight out of the box when he was brand new. No instructions or box.



Hasbro Leader Class Megatron also comes with all accessories AND his electronic lights and sounds work! No instructions or box.



These guys are the Alpha and Omega of the TFA collection and they look great together. I'm not willing to break up the set but I am open to offers.



Asking $100 CAD obo, shipped anywhere.



Paypal or cash with local meetup. Attached Thumbnails







