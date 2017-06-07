United International Pictures, Malaysia has posted an announcement stating that a new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight will debut tomorrow (06/08/2017). It is unsure whether the content will mostly remain the same or whether we’ll receive tons of brand new footage. Therefore,*it is best to keep an eye out for the new trailer. Check out the announcement, after the jump. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT | Trailer Teaser | In Cinemas 22…
