Super_Megatron
Transformers: The Last Knight Wall Calendar Images, Info And Order Details


Calendars.com is giving us a good look at the*Transformers: The Last Knight Wall Calendar with cover images, inner images as well as additional info. Priced at*$14.99, the calendar will release today on July 7, 2017. “The fifth installment of the popular Transformers? movie franchise reunites old characters and introduces new friends and enemies. Enjoy all the big-screen action in this exciting wall calendar.” ID: 201800009612 By: ACCO Brands Format: Wall Size Closed: 12.0″ x 12.0″ Size Opened: 12.0″ x 24.0″ Grid Size: Small Square grid Binding: Stapled Time Span: 12-month Observes Major Holidays Check out the images attached with &#187; Continue Reading.

