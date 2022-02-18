Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Duggan Issue #15 Cover B


Artist Andy Duggan takes a turn in our front page comics spotlight, courtesy of PREVIEWSworld debuting his cover B for Beast Wars issue #15. The Children of the Vok make their presence known, causing the Predacons and the Maximals to put aside their differences and team up. Join in the April solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! But that is easier said than done. Will Optimus Primal and Megatron bury their feud once and for all? Or will they let petty disputes end everything they hold dear? Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), John Jennings (Cover Artist), Andy &#187; Continue Reading.

