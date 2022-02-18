Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,884

IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Duggan Issue #15 Cover B



Artist Andy Duggan takes a turn in our front page comics spotlight, courtesy of PREVIEWSworld debuting his cover B for Beast Wars issue #15. The Children of the Vok make their presence known, causing the Predacons and the Maximals to put aside their differences and team up. Join in the April solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! But that is easier said than done. Will Optimus Primal and Megatron bury their feud once and for all? Or will they let petty disputes end everything they hold dear? Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), John Jennings (Cover Artist), Andy



The post







More... Artist Andy Duggan takes a turn in our front page comics spotlight, courtesy of PREVIEWSworld debuting his cover B for Beast Wars issue #15. The Children of the Vok make their presence known, causing the Predacons and the Maximals to put aside their differences and team up. Join in the April solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! But that is easier said than done. Will Optimus Primal and Megatron bury their feud once and for all? Or will they let petty disputes end everything they hold dear? Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), John Jennings (Cover Artist), Andy » Continue Reading. The post IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Duggan Issue #15 Cover B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________