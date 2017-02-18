Once again, Newsarama
comes through with a full preview of the next issue of IDW’s Transformers Optimus Prime.*In this issue, Optimus Prime has to deal with concerns within his own ranks, and difficulties concerning the Junkions and humanity – the former of which is about to become considerably more complicated as the first page of the issue shows! Check out the preview and then be sure to pick up the full issue when it hits comic stores!
The post Transformers Optimus Prime issue 4 full preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...