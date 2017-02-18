Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,025
Transformers Optimus Prime issue 4 full preview


Once again, Newsarama comes through with a full preview of the next issue of IDW’s Transformers Optimus Prime.*In this issue, Optimus Prime has to deal with concerns within his own ranks, and difficulties concerning the Junkions and humanity – the former of which is about to become considerably more complicated as the first page of the issue shows! Check out the preview and then be sure to pick up the full issue when it hits comic stores!

The post Transformers Optimus Prime issue 4 full preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
