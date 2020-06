Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,819

IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #11 Griffith, Milne and Cahill Cover Artwork



PREVIEWSworld sets our solicitations forecast calendar ahead to September, revealing a trio of covers for Transformers: Galaxies issue #11 by Andrew Griffith (A), TFW2005 member Alex Milne (B) and Brendan Cahill (Retailer Incentive). “Storm Horizon,” Part Two. Ultra Magnus and his crew embark on a mission to the Black Sphere system-a solar system precariously close to a black hole-in search of a way to bring Alpha Trion back home. When they encounter another Cybertronian, they’ll discover there’s more to the mystery surrounding Trion’s disappearance than meets the eye. Creator



PREVIEWSworld sets our solicitations forecast calendar ahead to September, revealing a trio of covers for Transformers: Galaxies issue #11 by Andrew Griffith (A), TFW2005 member Alex Milne (B) and Brendan Cahill (Retailer Incentive). "Storm Horizon," Part Two. Ultra Magnus and his crew embark on a mission to the Black Sphere system-a solar system precariously close to a black hole-in search of a way to bring Alpha Trion back home. When they encounter another Cybertronian, they'll discover there's more to the mystery surrounding Trion's disappearance than meets the eye. Creator credits : Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex





