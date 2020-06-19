|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #11 Griffith, Milne and Cahill Cover Artwork
PREVIEWSworld sets our solicitations forecast calendar ahead to September, revealing a trio of covers for Transformers: Galaxies issue #11 by Andrew Griffith (A), TFW2005 member Alex Milne (B) and Brendan Cahill (Retailer Incentive). “Storm Horizon,” Part Two. Ultra Magnus and his crew embark on a mission to the Black Sphere system-a solar system precariously close to a black hole-in search of a way to bring Alpha Trion back home. When they encounter another Cybertronian, they’ll discover there’s more to the mystery surrounding Trion’s disappearance than meets the eye. Creator credits
: Brandon Easton (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist, Cover Artist), Alex » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #11 Griffith, Milne and Cahill Cover Artwork
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca